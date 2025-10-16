The CaseSafe technology is reportedly the first to be compatible with Apple and Google.

Australian luggage company July launched a potential game-changer for travelers worried about lost luggage. According to the company, it has developed the world’s first fully integrated, trackable luggage called CaseSafe.

CaseSafe embeds tracking technology directly into a TSA-approved battery-operated lock. This technology allows travelers to monitor their bags at every stage of their journey, from check-in to baggage claim.

July’s technology was developed in partnership with Google and Apple. The company claims the technology eliminates the need for external tracking tags, such as an Apple AirTag, because it integrates directly into the locking mechanism. Additionally, CaseSafe is the first technology to be compatible with Apple’s Find My system and Google’s new Find Hub network.

Trackable Luggage For Stress-Free Travel

This is crucial for iPhone and Android users who want to utilize July’s luggage to track their bags.

“Find Hub is a unique experience for Android users, powered by our open ecosystem and a crowdsourced network of over a billion devices to help locate lost or misplaced items anywhere,” said Erik Kay, Google’s Vice President of Engineering. “We’re proud to work with July to help make finding your luggage simple and seamless on Android.”

July’s co-founder, Athan Didaskalou, emphasized this point.

“With CaseSafe, we’ve reimagined smart luggage, making it not just connected, but seamlessly integrated into the way people travel,” Didaskalou said. “No extra tags, no extra steps – just tracking built directly into the lock, working with the devices people already use.”

While the technology and concept are innovative, they bring up several questions and concerns.

For one, there is a single point of failure. The CaseSafe technology is integrated into the TSA lock, making the entire mechanism a single point of failure. Luggage is often damaged, malfunctioned, or tampered with. As a result, it’s possible that both the locking mechanism and the tracking technology could be destroyed simultaneously.

However, July does offer a lifetime warranty.

A minor inconvenience is the battery life. The tracking device runs on a standard coin battery (CR2032). Customers should be aware of the continuous replacement process.

Like most innovations, there will be some barriers such as these. Overall, the CaseSafe tracking device is a convenient concept for travelers seeking peace of mind.