Apple’s new model of its popular wearable focuses on advanced health features. The company says the Apple Watch Series 11 will feature “the most comprehensive set of health features yet.” Key enhancements include the “groundbreaking” hypertension notifications and the new sleep score.

In addition to the health features, Apple says the new model has a longer battery life, a more scratch-resistant display, and 5G cellular capabilities.

Health and Connectivity Upgrades

The Apple Watch Series 11’s most notable feature is the hypertension notifications. According to Apple, these notifications aim to address the widespread and often undiagnosed condition of chronic high blood pressure. The feature uses data from the watch’s optical heart sensor to analyze how the user’s blood vessels respond to heartbeats.

Apple says the algorithm works passively behind the scenes over 30-day periods. If it detects consistent signs of the condition, it will notify the user. The company intends to use these notifications to provide valuable insights and, hopefully, provide lifesaving behavioral changes or treatments.

The feature was developed using machine learning and training data from studies involving over 100,000 participants.

“Hypertension is the leading preventable cause of heart attack and stroke, yet millions remain undiagnosed,” said Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale. “Making accurate detection easy and part of daily life can help people get care earlier and prevent avoidable harm.”

More Than Just a Watch

In addition to hypertension notifications, the Apple Watch introduces a sleep score with new insights into sleep quality.

The device also boasts up to 24 hours of battery life and an Ion-X glass display that is 2x more scratch-resistant, making it more convenient for continuous use. The new watchOS 26 operating system introduces features like Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, the wrist flick gesture, and new watch faces.

Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing, said, “With powerful new health features — hypertension notifications and sleep score — plus longer battery life, a more scratch-resistant glass display, and 5G cellular, all in a thin and comfortable design users love, Apple Watch Series 11 is an indispensable companion that supports users’ health, fitness, safety, and connectivity throughout the day and night.”

The hypertension notifications feature is expected to receive clearance from the FDA and other regulators soon and will be available in over 150 countries and regions.

The feature will also be available on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later, with watchOS 26.