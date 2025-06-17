This outdoor camera is engineered to be splash, dust, and freeze-proof.

OM Digital Solutions Corporation has officially unveiled the OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II, a refined evolution of its trusted mirrorless interchangeable lens camera series, designed specifically for outdoor creators seeking reliability, portability, and real-world performance. With its rugged, compact Micro Four Thirds body—engineered to be splash, dust, and freeze-proof—the OM-5 Mark II is built to thrive in challenging outdoor conditions.

Introducing the OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera

Evolution Where It Matters Most. Trusted Outdoor Performance, Now Refined.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OM Digital Solutions Corporation proudly announces the launch of the OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II, a refined mirrorless interchangeable lens camera built for outdoor creators who demand reliability, portability, and real-world performance.

An evolution of the highly trusted OM-5 family, the OM-5 Mark II brings targeted upgrades where they matter most — based on feedback from creators who live for the outdoors. Compact, lightweight, and featuring splash & dust proof construction, it remains a trusted companion in all terrains and weather conditions.

The OM-5 Mark II improves what photographers value most. Enhanced handling, new creative tools, and dependable performance are packed into a rugged Micro Four Thirds system body that’s ready for adventure.

Key Features of the OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II:

– Proven compact, lightweight system that’s easy to carry and quick to deploy in the field for capturing inspiring outdoor shots flawlessly with a redesigned grip for superior ergonomics and more secure handling.

– Class-leading 5-axis image stabilization for consistently sharp images in any situation.

– New USB-C port allows charging from a power bank—perfect for extended outdoor shoots.

– New OM-Cinema Video Profiles for impressive cinematic 4K movies.

– Now features the acclaimed OM-1 series menu structure for intuitive control.

– Available in two classic colors: Black and Silver, plus an all-new color, Sand Beige, inspired by natural tones and made for outdoor explorers.

– Splash & dust proof (IP531) with freeze-proof protection to -10°C for confident shooting in challenging conditions.

– Capture outdoor experiences exactly as you picture them with computational photography — powered by a new dedicated CP button for faster access.

At OM SYSTEM, we believe creators deserve tools that support their vision without adding bulk or complication. The OM-5 Mark II is a camera built on trust — refined for those who explore more, carry less, and demand real performance from their gear.

Pricing & availability for OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II

– The OM-5 Mark II will be available early July, at a suggested retail price of $1,199.99 US / $1,699.99 CAD.

– A bundled in a kit with OM-5 Mark II and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens will be offered at a suggested retail price of $1,599.99 US / $2,199.99 CAD.

– A bundled in a kit with OM-5 and M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II OM lens will be offered at a suggested retail price of $1,499.99 US / $2,099.99 CAD

Note: Sand Beige version is not available as a kit.

Launch Offer

2 Year Extended Warranty with Purchase of OM-5 Mark II

June 17- July 31, 2025, all orders of OM-5 Mark II body or kit will receive a complementary 2 Year Extended Limited Warranty, which extends the limited warranty coverage to 3 years total from original purchase date.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of OM Digital Solutions Corporation’s promotions. Please refer to om-digitalsolutions.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.