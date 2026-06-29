Faraday Future plans to integrate the hybrid engine system into its upcoming cars as soon as it secures production funding.

Hybrid cars are helpful for drivers who don’t want to switch to fully electric. However, the vehicles tend to be complicated. For example, existing plug-in hybrids often struggle with slow power response, tricky handling, and high costs because of clunky mechanical parts.

Faraday Future wants to fix that with newly developed technology that extends the range and makes the vehicles more efficient. In May 2026, the U.S. Patent Office granted the company’s subsidiary, Future AIHER, a patent for a “Range-Extending Hybrid Transmission System.”

Simplifying the Hybrid Engine

This new system simplifies how the car runs. It separates the engine, the generator-motor, and the drive wheels. This setup allows all the power sources to work together at the same time or on their own.

This gives the car a strong range extension without making the hybrid system overly complicated. This is important because it improves power efficiency and performance while keeping the mechanics simple. The company notes this setup is highly adaptable and energy-efficient in extreme cold, like winters on the U.S. East Coast.

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Future AIHER launched in March 2025 to blend the best parts of traditional hybrids and range-extended vehicles. They are also working on a super AI hybrid extended-range system and a super AI extended-range system.

“This patent grant is central to FF’s vision of intelligent mobility,” said YT Jia, Founder and CEO of Faraday Future. “Extended range hybrid technologies represent a pivotal extension of our mission—bringing high-performance, AI-enhanced powertrains to our FF and future FX series models, while offering critical customer features like longer driving range and reduced mechanical complexity.”

The Delivery Plan

Faraday Future plans for the first mass-produced deliveries of their Super One vehicles to feature either the 800V battery-electric setup or this new AIHER hybrid model. But they need to secure strategic funding first to support mass production.

Once the money is in place, the delivery timeline will roll out in phases. The Super One 800V BEV will see its first phase of delivery in 6 to 9 months, the second phase in 12 to 15 months, and the third phase in 21 to 24 months. For the AIHER hybrid model, the first phase is expected in 9 to 12 months, followed by the second phase in 21 to 24 months, and the third phase wrapping up in 24 to 28 months.