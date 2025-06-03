The MicroCam X1 enables users to capture ultra-detailed images and 4K video with ease.

Littpopo, a new tech brand focused on exploration, has launched its innovative MicroCam X1 on Kickstarter—a compact, rugged 4K pocket microscope camera designed for outdoor discovery. Combining a powerful 400X microscope with a high-resolution camera, the MicroCam X1 enables users to capture ultra-detailed images and 4K video with ease. Featuring instant dual-camera switching, three versatile viewing modes, and a durable, portable design, the device is ideal for educators, hobbyists, families, and adventurers alike.

Littpopo Launches MicroCam X1: A 4K Pocket Microscope Camera Built for Outdoor Exploration, Now live on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Littpopo, a new exploration-focused tech brand, has officially launched its MicroCam X1 on Kickstarter today. The campaign is now live at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/littpopo/400x-microscope-portable-camera.

The MicroCam X1 is a pocket microscope camera that combines a powerful 400X microscope with a 4K camera. This all-in-one device has an instant-switch dual cameras, enabling educators, content creators, families and adventurers to capture ultra-detailed microscopic images and high-resolution 4K view on the go.

Key Features

Built-in-400X Microscope: A powerful microscope inside a compact 4K camera. Instantly zoom in up to 400X to explore and capture hidden details—like insect wings and compound eyes—with stunning clarity.

One-Second Dual Camera Switch: Seamlessly rotate to switch between standard camera and microscope camera in one second with no extra setup, ideal for field exploration, outdoor labs or spontaneous discoveries.

Three Viewing Modes — All in 12MP Photos & 4K Video

With a simple 180° twist, the MicroCam X1 unlocks three powerful viewing modes—seamlessly shifting from a standard 24mm view to 10x macro, and down to 0.01mm microscope magnification. Each mode captures stunning 12MP photos and ultra-sharp 4K video.

Pocket-Sized Portability: Weighing only about 160g, the slim MicroCam X1 fits easily in a pocket or bag, so science is always at hand when curiosity strikes.

Rugged Durability: Crafted with a seamless unibody design and 8H hardened glass, the MicroCam X1 can survive drops of up to 3 meters — making it ready for real outdoor adventures.

Developed by Littpopo – an innovative startup dedicated to turning curiosity into action – the MicroCam X1 embodies the company’s vision of inspiring discovery. Littpopo positions the device as a reliable companion perfect for anyone who loves nature, from microscope enthusiasts and gardeners to hikers, parents, and curious kids, whether in class, backyard or on outdoor adventures.

“We designed the MicroCam X1 so that anyone – from students and hobbyists to families and field scientists – can explore the microscopic world around them easily” said Sam Chan, Co-founder of Littpopo. “Our mission is to turn curiosity into action, and we’re excited to see what discoveries people make with Littpopo microscope camera.”

The MicroCam X1 Kickstarter campaign offers early-bird pricing, bundle discounts and exclusive rewards for backers. Supporters can back MicroCam X1 on Kickstarter (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/littpopo/400x-microscope-portable-camera) now.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Littpopo’s promotions. Please refer to littpopo.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.