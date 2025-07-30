DigitalOcean and the Rise of Small Business Tech

Learn about Gabe Monroy’s journey and his influential work at DigitalOcean, transforming cloud services for millions.

In this episode, we sit down with Gabe Monroy, former Chief Product Officer at DigitalOcean, to explore his journey from a curious kid writing code at age nine to a leader helping shape cloud computing for millions of small businesses.

Gabe’s story is anything but conventional. Raised by a single mom who was building her own bookkeeping business, his first exposure to technology came through helping her set up computers for clients. That hands-on experience sparked a passion for coding, and by age 13, he was running his own bulletin board systems using dial-up modems.

At DigitalOcean, Gabe played a key role in delivering cloud solutions tailored specifically for the world’s 100 million small businesses—an often-overlooked group in the tech space. Under his leadership, the company championed a remote-first culture and supported a global team of 1,000 employees across 185 countries.

But Gabe’s insights go far beyond product strategy. He talks about the power of entering a “flow state”—that sweet spot where work feels both challenging and fulfilling—and why creating space for flow is essential for both personal growth and effective leadership.

Though deeply immersed in tech, Gabe finds clarity and inspiration in nature. Living on a farm with goats, chickens, and a couple of guardian dogs, he intentionally disconnects from screens to reconnect with big ideas—what he calls “vitamin N.”

When it comes to advice for the next generation of tech talent, Gabe is clear: learn how to learn. In a field that changes constantly, success belongs to those who seek out knowledge, adapt quickly, and think independently. He also shares how the Japanese concept of Ikigai—the intersection of passion, skill, income, and impact—guides his personal definition of success.

We also dive into the fast-evolving world of AI, including tools like GPT and DALL·E, and why embracing these technologies with curiosity rather than fear will be critical in the years ahead.

Gabe’s story is a reminder that career paths aren’t always straight—and that sometimes, the best ideas come when you step away from the screen.