Researchers have found a way to bridge the gap between brain structure and actual behavior. Scientists from the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry and Tohoku University recently created a digital framework that acts like a virtual twin for your brain. By looking at a person’s unique brain connections, this system can predict how they will react to different tasks and even how they might respond to specific medical treatments.

For a long time, doctors have wanted to predict how someone’s specific biology affects their emotions and thinking. However, it’s hard to turn a static map of the brain into a prediction of real-world movement and choice. This new study, published in BME Frontiers, uses a two-part digital system to simulate a person’s reaction times and brain signals across various mental challenges.

A Digital Twin of Your Brain

The team tested their model on 228 people, including some with psychiatric disorders and some without. The digital twins predicted behavioral choices with over 90% accuracy. They also matched real-world reaction times and brain activity patterns very closely.

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Because the system links brain maps directly to behavior, the researchers could test “what-if” scenarios. For example, they simulated small changes to a person’s brain connections to see if they could improve things like processing speed or emotional reactions. They found that because everyone’s brain is wired differently, a treatment that works for one digital twin might not work the same way for another.

Personalizing Psychiatry and Therapies

Right now, the study is limited by its sample size and the specific types of tasks the researchers used. However, the goal is to keep growing. The team hopes that by adding more data, like how molecules in the brain react, they can eventually simulate how someone might respond to specific medications before they ever take a pill.

This research is a step toward a version of psychiatry that is built specifically for the individual. It gives doctors a platform to understand a patient’s unique brain “wiring” and design therapies that fit their needs.