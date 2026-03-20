The 80 acres of solar panels include 30,700 ground-mounted panels and 10,080 solar panels on the roofs of its buildings.

The LEGO Group is taking steps toward powering its new Virginia factory with the Sun. This week, the company shared plans for a massive solar park at its Chesterfield County site. The goal is to get 100% of the facility’s yearly energy needs from renewable sources, and this new project is a major part of that plan.

Solar panels and Mass Timber

Construction on the solar park is set to start this summer, which is expected to be a big operation, covering nearly 80 acres with more than 30,700 ground-mounted panels. Additionally, the company plans to put another 10,080 solar panels right on the roofs of its buildings. Together, these setups will provide a lot of power for the factory.

The office space at the site is being built using mass timber, a renewable material that traps carbon instead of releasing it. The factory buildings themselves are also moving along, with the steel frames already finished late last year.

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“We’re proud of the progress we continue to make,” Jesus Ibañez, General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Virginia, said. “These initiatives are key to increasing our use of renewable energy and support our ongoing commitment towards more sustainable operations.”

Growing the Workforce

As the factory grows, so does the workforce. Right now, about 500 people work at the site and a nearby packing facility. LEGO expects that number to jump to around 900 by the end of 2026. This growth is happening so the team can get ready to run the high-tech molding and packing machines that make the bricks.

The company is also trying to be a good neighbor. They recently put $1.3 million into local nonprofits in the Richmond area. Since 2022, they’ve given over $3.5 million to help kids in the region find more ways to play.

When the factory is fully running, it will house 1,700 jobs and follow a strict “zero waste to landfill” rule. It’s a huge $1.5 billion investment that covers an area the size of 260 football fields, all dedicated to making those tiny plastic bricks with incredible precision.