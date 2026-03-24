CO₂ has recently become complicated for brewers. For example, supply shortages in recent years have made it expensive and hard to find. Now, a brewery in Alameda, California, is pulling its bubbles straight out of the air.

Almanac Beer Co. just released “Flow – Clean Air Edition,” a beer carbonated using Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology. It’s a partnership with a company called Aircapture, which installed a modular unit right on the brewery floor. Instead of buying CO₂ that comes from fossil fuel plants, the brewery now catches it from the air outside.

A Brewery’s Beer Made From the Air

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Most of the CO₂ used in food and drinks is a byproduct of industrial processes, like making ammonia or ethanol. When those plants slow down, breweries feel the pinch. By making their own gas onsite, Almanac doesn’t have to worry about those market swings.

The tech isn’t just a lab experiment, either. While many carbon capture projects take years and millions of dollars to build, this unit was up and running in weeks. It plugs right into the existing equipment and produces gas that is actually purer than the industry standard.

“Until now, CO2 has been a volatile byproduct of fuel and chemical production,” said Matt Atwood, CEO and Founder of Aircapture. “With Flow – Clean Air Edition, we’re making high-purity CO2 from the air right where it’s needed, and delivering it at a cost that works for business owners.

“This is the beginning of a supply chain transition for a critical commodity worth tens of billions of dollars globally, and a clear signal to CO₂ users across industries, from brewers and beverage producers to food, refrigeration, concrete and agriculture, that sourcing carbon from the sky rather than the ground is no longer theoretical,” Atwood added. “It’s operational, and it’s economical.”