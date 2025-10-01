Learn about the commitment to sustainable brewing at Sierra Nevada and how it shapes their operations and community support.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has been leading the way in sustainable brewing practices since its founding in 1980. In a recent conversation with Mandi McKay, Chief Sustainability Officer, she explained how sustainability isn’t just a marketing term for the brewery—it’s a core value that has guided the company since day one. From its breweries in Chico, California, and Mills River, North Carolina, Sierra Nevada has built a culture where environmental stewardship shapes every part of the business.

A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

Unlike many companies that focus narrowly on environmental impact, Sierra Nevada emphasizes the triple bottom line: environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Their environmental programs target energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing. Socially, the brewery prioritizes employee well-being and community support. Economically, they ensure the business remains viable, allowing them to continue investing in sustainable innovation. This balance has become a defining feature of Sierra Nevada’s operations and a model for sustainable craft beer production.

Closing the Loop in Brewing

One of the most striking aspects of Sierra Nevada’s sustainability program is its focus on closing loops—turning potential waste into valuable resources. At their LEED Platinum–certified Mills River facility, the brewing process captures and reuses energy through heat and steam recovery. Hot wort is cooled via heat exchangers while simultaneously heating water for the next batch, dramatically reducing energy consumption. Their wastewater treatment system also generates biogas, which is converted into electricity through microturbines, demonstrating how waste can be repurposed into clean energy.

Smart Water Stewardship

Water conservation strategies vary by location but share the same underlying philosophy. In drought-prone California, the Chico brewery prioritizes drought-tolerant landscaping and optimizes water efficiency in its brewing process. In rain-heavy North Carolina, the Mills River facility captures rainwater in cisterns for irrigation and toilet flushing. Both breweries feature advanced wastewater treatment systems, ensuring that water is conserved, cleaned, and even used to generate renewable power.

Sustainability Beyond Brewing

Sierra Nevada also extends its green philosophy to its restaurants and grounds. Both locations cultivate organic gardens to supply their kitchens, embracing the farm-to-table approach. At the Mills River site, sheep, chickens, and donkeys roam the property, further underscoring the brewery’s connection to the natural environment.

Sustainable Packaging and Ingredients

This summer, Sierra Nevada highlighted its environmental values through two flagship beers. Pale Ale released limited-edition packaging featuring national parks—Yosemite, Yellowstone, Big Bend, and Great Smoky Mountains—with proceeds supporting the National Park Foundation. Meanwhile, Summerfest was brewed with sustainably grown barley from Oregon, reflecting the company’s increasing focus on supply chain sustainability.

Scaling Sustainability in Craft Brewing

As the third-largest craft brewery in the United States, Sierra Nevada is large enough to invest in advanced technologies—such as CO₂ recovery systems, hydrogen fuel cells, and hot rock composting—that are beyond the reach of smaller breweries. At the same time, they remain more agile than large domestic brewers, often serving as early adopters and proving grounds for new sustainability practices.

The Hop Forward Initiative

Looking ahead, Sierra Nevada recently launched its Hop Forward initiative, a five-year roadmap that formalizes their goals for sustainability and social impact. The plan includes reducing carbon emissions, strengthening community engagement, and pushing the boundaries of eco-friendly brewing technology. By embedding these goals into the company’s future, Sierra Nevada continues to show that brewing world-class beer and protecting the planet can go hand in hand.

