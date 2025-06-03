The researchers used sunlight to capture and release carbon dioxide.

Listen to Article

Scientists were inspired by plants to develop a system that uses sunlight to capture carbon dioxide from the air. The innovation addresses a significant issue in current carbon capture methods, which rely on fossil fuels.

Advancing Carbon Capture Methods

Current carbon capture methods depend on technologies that harm the environment, such as fossil fuel-driven energy. As a result, a method driven by renewable energy is needed.

Researchers from Cornell University believe that sunlight is the ideal energy source.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

However, existing methods primarily capture carbon dioxide in darkness and release it under light exposure. This approach limits sunlight’s potential, including heat management when switching from light to dark states.

Researchers reportedly developed an approach that evenly splits energy demands between the carbon capture and release stages. Their technique uses a simple and affordable chemical called 2-methylbenzophenone. According to the researchers, the chemical “effectively absorbs carbon dioxide under visible sunlight.”

In the report, the researchers state that the chemical is a “stable yet reactive enol molecule.” As a result, the scientists can mimic a plant-like process by capturing carbon dioxide. Additionally, they do it efficiently and sustainably.

Bayu Ahmad, a graduate student, proposed the innovative concept. Before testing the idea, Phillip Milner, an associate professor at Cornell’s College of Arts and Sciences and the study’s senior researcher, doubted Ahmad’s work’s practicality. However, the testing showed how well it actually worked.