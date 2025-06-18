The company says that the rocket reached nearly 889 feet in the air.

Honda successfully performed a launch and landing test of an experimental reusable rocket. The automaker made the surprise announcement on Tuesday and now sets its sights on actual spaceflight in the coming years.

The automaker’s research branch, Honda R&D, said in the announcement, “This test marked the first launch and landing test conducted by Honda with an aim to demonstrate key technologies essential for rocket reusability, such as flight stability during ascent and descent, as well as landing capability.”

Honda Takes on Spaceflight

According to Honda, the automaker achieved its intended launch and landing goal. The statement says the rocket reached an altitude of 271.4 m and landed accurately, touching down within 37cm of its target.

Reusability is a critical component of cost-effective space flight, and the test pushes the automaker closer to its ambitious goal of achieving suborbital space flight by 2029. Suborbital spaceflight reaches only the edge of space, not orbit.

The company sees many benefits of launching its rockets one day, including sending satellites to suborbital space. The company notes that the trend of sending satellites to space is fueling the need for satellite rockets. Honda wants to construct reusable rockets because it believes they contribute to sustainable transportation.

It’s important to note that this was only a launch and landing test. Honda says it does not have plans to commercialize the rockets but will continue to progress in fundamental research.

“Although Honda rocket research is still in the fundamental research phase, and no decisions have been made regarding commercialization of these rocket technologies,” the press release stated. “Honda will continue making progress in the fundamental research with a technology development goal of realizing technological capability to enable a suborbital launch by 2029.”

Honda’s Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe believes the experiment leverages the company’s “technological strengths.”

He said, “Honda will continue to take on new challenges—not only to offer our customers various services and value through our products, while addressing environmental and safety issues, but also to continue creating new value which will make people’s time and place more enjoyable.”