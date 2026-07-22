Find out how the USRA is enhancing space research collaboration in Europe with its new base at Space Park Leicester.

If you are fascinated by space, big news dropped at the Farnborough International Airshow recently. The Universities Space Research Association, or USRA, is setting up a brand-new corporate entity right inside Space Park Leicester.

This move brings the U.S.-based organization straight into the UK’s growing space economy. For over fifty years, USRA has worked on space and advanced aeronautics research. Founded back in 1969 by NASA Administrator James Webb and National Academy of Sciences President Frederick Seitz, the non-profit group was built to help universities and governments team up on space science and engineering.

Today, USRA is a massive consortium of 124 universities. Until recently, it had only set up regions in North America. But that changed when the group created “Region X” to include European universities. Now, by planting a flag at the University of Leicester’s £100 million ($133,750,500 in U.S. Dollars) science and innovation park, USRA is turning into a truly global research network.

The University of Leicester has been part of USRA for more than two decades. Back in 2023, Professor Richard Ambrosi from Leicester became the first trustee to represent the new European region. Setting up this UK office makes that partnership official and opens the door to talent exchanges and joint hardware development.

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Professor Richard Ambrosi said: “This is a great opportunity for the USRA and the University of Leicester to build greater transatlantic links between the US and Europe. The establishment of USRA’s Region X and the USRA’s expanding footprint in the UK represent far more than geographic growth; they are strategic steps to address collaboration in space science, education, and cross-disciplinary space research programs.”

Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO of USRA, commented: “The establishment of this new venture marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and long-term growth. By partnering with one of the UK’s leading universities, the University of Leicester, we are bringing together world-class academic expertise and industry experience to accelerate the development of leading technologies and solutions. We look forward to building a successful partnership that delivers lasting value for our organizations, our stakeholders, and society.”

Dr Caroline Harper, Head of Space Science at the UK Space Agency, added: “The Universities Space Research Association establishing a formal presence at Space Park Leicester is a significant moment for UK space science. USRA’s decision to root itself in the UK reflects the strength and ambition of our growing space sector, and the University of Leicester’s expertise makes it a natural home. This partnership will open new pathways for researchers, students and industry on both sides of the Atlantic, and I look forward to seeing the collaborations and innovations it produces.”

With this new base at Space Park Leicester, researchers and students on both sides of the ocean will find it much easier to work together on the future of space exploration.