European industry is trying to secure its own energy supply and cut carbon emissions. Three companies teamed up to address the problem in the Fos-sur-Mer area of France. Unitel Group, Energie Hub, and a start-up called Stellaria signed an agreement to build an integrated energy hub.

The goal is to give local factories a reliable, low-carbon energy source. This innovative energy hub started back in 2022, when Unitel Group and the French government created a think tank called Laboratoire Fos-Berre to study the needs of major industrial areas. That research led Unitel to create the Energie Hub consortium to actually build and run the infrastructure.

Bringing Nuclear and AI Together

First, they will slowly roll out “Stellarium” units. These are next-generation modular nuclear reactors made by Stellaria, which use molten salt fast neutron technology. Building them in phases helps the team ensure everything is safe and works properly. These molten salt reactors will provide clean electricity and industrial heat. They will also help balance the local power grid.

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In addition to producing power, the group is building a digital system run by artificial intelligence. This platform will track energy production and use. It will manage the network in real time, handle energy storage, and predict what the factories will need. Right now, the partners are figuring out how to fund the project and set up a new company to manage it.

A Multi-Energy Hub

“The signing of this memorandum marks an important milestone for the future of European industry. We are proud to take part in a project of this scale, with the ambition of building a new generation of energy infrastructure,” said Nicolas Breyton, President of Stellaria. “Through the self-sufficient Stellarium reactors, we will help industrial players in the Fos-sur-Mer area move toward sovereign, low-carbon production.”

By combining new nuclear tech with smart software, these companies hope to bring a secure, competitive energy supply to the Fos-sur-Mer industrial basin.

“European industry is entering a new phase, one in which mastering energy has become a decisive factor for competitiveness, sovereignty and resilience. With this multi-energy hub project, we aim to offer an integrated model combining low-carbon energy production, digital intelligence and industrial capability,” Kevin Polizzi, President of Unitel Group, added. “Fos-sur-Mer is a strategic location to demonstrate that a new generation of energy infrastructure can sustainably support the decontamination of our major industrial basins.”