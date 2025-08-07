Robots planning to compete are currently training and practicing to hone their skills.

The World Humanoid Robot Games are scheduled to be held from August 15 to August 17. The contest will feature athletic competitions between humanoid robots in various sports.

World Humanoid Robot Games

One of the first sports the robots will compete in will be soccer. Earlier this year, humanoid robots competed in RoboLeague as a precursor to the upcoming tournament.

Robots planning to compete are currently training and practicing to hone their skills. They were spotted kicking and dribbling the soccer ball earlier this week.

According to Interesting Engineering, thirty teams from across the world will enter the competition, including the United States, Brazil, Germany, and Portugal.

The humanoid robots are designed with visual sensors that allow them to find the ball, move across the field, and recover after a fall. Each team has its own unique programming and decision-making system.

“This is our first time participating in such a world-class competition in Beijing’s Haidian District, so we’re incredibly excited,” said Luo Changsheng from Tsinghua University, expressing his delight at participating in the competition.

“We’re excited to be able to compete with team members from all over the world right here at home. We’re really looking forward to showcasing the new algorithms we’ve been researching,” he continued.

In the lead-up to the event, two teams, programmed by two engineers, faced off in a 5-on-5 match in front of a crowd in Beijing’s Haidian district.

“We adopted the method of imitation learning to enhance learning. That is, through imitation learning, we first let the robot watch human movements, and then let the robot go through thousands and tens of thousands of iterations in a simulation environment so that it can learn the essence of those movements, and then learn to dribble, kick, and shoot the ball like a human.” Changsheng stated.

Industry experts and participants believe this competition will be an excellent test of the robots’ agility and learning capabilities, allowing professionals to improve robots and their AI capabilities.