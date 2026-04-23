The name of the lodging playfully nods to the famous Netflix series starring Dan and Eugene Levy.

A new Airbnb in Laurel Highlands, PA, called Shipp’s Creek, was structurally built using 40-foot-long repurposed shipping containers.

The name of the lodging playfully nods to the famous Netflix series starring Dan and Eugene Levy and the late Catherine O’Hara. With the soundtrack of the tranquil Laurel Hill Creek in the background, the sustainable stay contains four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and can sleep up to nine guests.

Sustainable Shipping Container Airbnb

Owned by Brady Inners, a Pittsburgh local with prior experience in tourism and house flipping, who first began with a plan to renovate an existing cabin on the property. After realizing the job was much bigger than anticipated, Inners decided to get creative.

“I follow a lot of unique properties on social media and with the backdrop of our site,” Inners stated. “I thought what a cool, unique thing for there to be a shipping container house here.”

Inners bought the property in April 2023, and the project was completed in September 2025. Much of the house materials were sourced locally, including the shipping containers from Versavault.

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“They were brand-new containers and the company was great to work with,” he says, adding the floating stairs came from an Amish group out of Maryland and the bathroom countertops from a local woodmaker in Aliquippa called Timber & Steel Co. “It was exciting to use a lot of local resources and suppliers for this project.”

The lodging includes a bounty of books, puzzles, and games, as well as homey touches like the fully stocked kitchen supplies, toiletries, blankets, and coffee-and-tea drawer. Complete with a cozy faux fireplace, Inners also shared some of his favorite areas of the creatively designed stay.

“One is the view just as you are about to head up the floating staircase,” he stated. “Between the vaulted two-floor ceilings, the chandelier, the beautiful floating wood stairs and black cable railings, it’s such a beautiful shot of design and architecture.”

But Inners’ favorite place in the whole home is the second-floor deck.

“It’s got the space for lots of people to hang together around the fire, protected by the elements but still able to listen to the water flow,” he says. “It’s my favorite spot of the house.”