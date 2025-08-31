This quadruped can track a shuttlecock, predict its direction, and swing the racket to hit it.

Researchers have created a system that allows a four-legged robot dog to play badminton with approximately the skill level of a seven-year-old human.

This Bot Takes on Badminton

The bot was originally designed as an industrial inspector for the purpose of detecting gas leaks at power plants or navigating sites that are otherwise hazardous to humans. Researchers have previously tested ANYmal by having the robot climb rocks or walk along bumpy hiking trails, preparing it to work on rescue missions in areas hit with natural disasters.

Developed by researchers at Switzerland’s ETH Zurich, the quadruped can track a shuttlecock, predict its direction, and swing the racket to hit it. Also known as ANYmal, the bot is designed by ANYbotics.

The two-camera control system allows the bot to track the shuttlecock’s movements and predict its trajectory. The multi-axis arm holds the racket and hits the shuttlecock.

The camera collects visual data and sends it to the control system. The system uses this data to predict when and how the shuttlecock will land before taking a swing.

Using reinforcement learning, ANYMal plays thousands of rallies through virtual simulations to train itself on how to position and hit shots with precision and accuracy. The most innovative part of the technology is its ability to not just react, but plan its moves and anticipate the trajectory of the shuttlecock.

Though the robot’s balance proves challenging, the reinforcement learning algorithm sharpens ANYmal’s coordination. This new development highlights the quadruped’s versatility, showcasing that it is just as capable of navigating rubble as it is of returning a shuttlecock.

ANYmal is currently priced at $150,000, so its use will likely be reserved for elite teams’ facilities, where it can serve as an effective sparring partner with machine-level precision. The bot will also continue to be assessed in research labs to further study and develop its ability to adapt to unpredictable environments.