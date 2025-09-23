RoboFalcon2.0 mimics the way a bird flaps, sweeps, and folds its wings during takeoff and flight.

Listen to Article

Scientists have developed a flying robot that mimics a natural bird takeoff, which could potentially lead to new developments in bio-inspired aviation.

Bird-Inspired Robot Takes Off

RoboFalcon2.0, the prototype robot, mimics the way a bird flaps, sweeps, and folds its wings during takeoff and flight. Instead of fixed-wing propellers or hovering rotors, RoboFalcon2.0 uses a novel flapping-sweeping-folding (FSF) wing motion, combining pitch control and lift generation.

During experiments in wind tunnels, researchers discovered that sweeping the wings forward at larger angles boosts the lift and helps the robot pitch up. Measurements taken during this portion of the experiment also revealed that the FSF motion provided better lift coefficients and head-up pitching moments compared to flapping alone.

Simulations reinforced their findings, showing that sweeping amplifies a vortex at the wing’s leading edge and boosts aerodynamic forces. It also shifts the pressure center forward to provide better stabilization.

According to Interesting Engineering, the robot also successfully took off from the ground in real-world tests using the FSF motion. This involved leaning forward on support legs, flapping to generate lift, and transitioning into forward flight – similar to a real bird.

The reconfigurable wing system combines mechanical decouplers with a lightweight frame, allowing the robot to flap, sweep, and fold its wings in a coordinated manner. This produces tilted stroke planes, which can be seen by vultures, geese, and kingfishers in slow flight.

The robot’s size, which is 800 grams with a 1.2-meter wingspan, makes it light enough to emulate the dynamics of a small bird while being sturdy enough to remain controlled. It uses the most power during takeoff, which also mimics the high metabolic cost of takeoff in living birds.

Though RoboFalcon2.0 could execute takeoff and low-speed flight smoothly, it struggled with its pitch stability as speed increased. The lack of a tail elevator also led to further instability, an issue the team plans to workshop in later designs.

The team believes the project could have applications in environmental monitoring, surveillance, and defense industries. The findings of the study have been published in the journal Science Advances.