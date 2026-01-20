DEEP Robotics uses advanced robot dogs with LiDAR technology to handle the most dangerous parts of rescue missions.

Firefighting is a dangerous job because of smoke, collapsing buildings, and toxic fumes. Often, rescuers have no way of knowing what they will face when they enter a scene.

DEEP Robotics has introduced its new “Emergency Firefighting Solution,” which uses advanced robot dogs to handle the most dangerous parts of rescue missions.

This approach shifts emergency response from being led only by humans to what the company calls an “intelligent collaborative” model. In simple terms, the robots enter first so people can stay safer.

Robotic Scouts and Firefighters

This system is more than just one robot with a camera. It works as a team. First, reconnaissance robots go into the danger zone. These machines have wheels and legs, so they can move through rubble. They use sensors like LiDAR to see through thick smoke, map the area in 3D, detect gas leaks, and even use voice modules to communicate with people who are trapped.

After the area is mapped, the heavy-duty robots take over. Some of DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs have high-pressure water mist guns to put out fires quickly. Another type carries a water cannon that can spray up to 60 meters. This setup allows for “effective firefighting while keeping personnel at a safe distance, achieving true ‘man-fire separation.'”

There are also logistics robots that follow human rescuers and carry heavy equipment like air cylinders. This helps firefighters avoid getting tired as quickly.

Tested in the Real World

The company says it has tested its robots in real-life, challenging situations.

In one competition, the robots had to get through a “blind zone tunnel” with no signal and many obstacles. They used their own sensors to make decisions and completed the mission without any outside help. In another drill with a scaffold collapse and a chemical leak, the robots found trapped people in places that humans could not easily reach.

DEEP Robotics now holds a “90% market share in the firefighting industry” for this kind of robot.