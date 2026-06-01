Rolls-Royce SMR partnered with two companies to begin manufacturing critical components for its first factory-built nuclear reactors.

Rolls-Royce SMR is changing how nuclear power plants are built by using a factory-made approach. To speed up production, the company signed deals with Škoda JS and Doosan Enerbility to start pre-production work on its first small modular reactors (SMRs).

These partners will manufacture the reactor pressure vessels, which are critical, long-lead components. The first reactors are planned for Wylfa in the UK and Temelín in the Czech Republic.

Securing the Reactor Component Supply Chain

By hiring two experienced companies, Rolls-Royce SMR aims to avoid manufacturing delays and reduce project risks.

“These are some of the most important long-lead items in nuclear plant construction,” Ruth Todd CBE, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Operations and Supply Chain Director, said. “Forming strategic relationships now ensures these critical components can be designed for manufacture, reducing project risk and enabling on-time delivery.”

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Using two different suppliers also keeps things secure. If one factory runs into an issue, the other can help keep the project on track. Both chosen companies already have a history of building heavy equipment for nuclear plants around the world.

“A dual-supply approach strengthens Rolls-Royce SMR’s supply chain and ensures delivery certainty,” Todd added. “Both Škoda JS and Doosan Enerbility have long and impressive records of delivering key nuclear island components including reactor pressure vessels and other related equipment at the heart of nuclear power stations – already operating and under construction around the world.”

Next Steps for Deployment

Rolls-Royce SMR plans to maximize local hiring and sourcing in both the UK and the Czech Republic. The company is actively connecting local suppliers to these manufacturing opportunities.

The projects are already moving forward. Rolls-Royce SMR signed a contract with Great British Energy – Nuclear to design three units at the Wylfa site in North Wales. It also signed an early works agreement with Czech utility ČEZ to handle licensing and design for the Temelín site.