Amazon is finishing construction on a “humanoid park” where the robots will reportedly go through trials.

Listen to Article

Amazon is reportedly developing AI software to power humanoid robots for package deliveries. The Information reported the possibility of robots taking on delivery responsibilities. The report says Amazon is constructing a “humanoid park” in San Francisco to test the new robotic hardware.

Humanoid Robot Deliveries

Reports indicate Amazon is accelerating AI software development to deploy humanoid robots to eventually replace delivery personnel quickly. The trials at the humanoid training park would involve gearing the robots up for last-mile deliveries. According to reports, the robots would step out of a Rivian electric van to deliver packages directly to a customer’s doorstep.

The Rivian electric vans are a common vehicle for Amazon deliveries. According to Electrik, Amazon has a delivery fleet of over 20,000 electric vans, and plans to increase that number to 100,000 by the end of the decade.

The goal is to streamline the final stages of a delivery.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Amazon is no stranger to autonomous robots. However, the robot workers “employed” by the company are limited to controlled warehouse environments. The new program reportedly goes beyond that by integrating the humanoid robots into the package delivery process. Again, as the reports indicate, the robots will go through trials at the humanoid park before delivering packages in the real world.

The company recently launched Vulcan, its first warehouse robot with the sense of “touch.”

Furthermore, Amazon will integrate the new AI systems throughout logistics and delivery operations to enhance efficiency. Reuters says this technology will be prevalent during busy times such as Christmas.

This includes upgrading the AI software of the warehouse robots. A new team, with its Lab126 section, is at the center of this endeavor, tasked with creating multipurpose warehouse robots.

Amazon has yet to confirm the reports of potentially deploying the humanoid robots for package delivery. However, the reports indicate the “humanoid park’s” intentions are to train humanoid robots through a series of trials in preparation for a future deployment into package deliveries.