Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, has over 100 waterfalls surrounding the city, these are just a few.

Listen to Article

Waterfalls are among the most breathtaking natural phenomena. One city in Canada unofficially takes the reins as the waterfall capital of the world. However, it has rightfully earned the name “City of Waterfalls.”

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, is home to over 100 waterfalls surrounding the city. Also around the corner is the Niagara Falls.

Among the city’s 100+ waterfalls, there are a few that attract the attention of visitors. These are some of the most popular and beautiful sites in the City of Waterfalls.

Albion Falls

Albion Falls is located in the Red Hill Valley of Hamilton. It is a classical cascade, which means the water flows in a staggered series of steps or shelves, as seen in the photo above. The falls tower at about 62 feet high and stretch almost 60 feet wide. This site, which also has several viewing areas, is popular amongst tourists and visitors.

Webster’s Falls

Webster’s Falls is considered a curtain waterfall. The falls are 72 feet high and a staggering 98 feet wide. Webster’s Falls is another popular site, located near the historic village of Dundas, which is part of the city of Hamilton. As seen in the photo above, a newly restored cobblestone footbridge crosses the creek above the falls.

Devil’s Punchbowl

Devil’s Punchbowl is another popular spot for waterfall sightseeing. The falls flow into a “punch bowl,” or gorge carved into the Niagara Escarpment. The different colors of layered rock add to the beauty of the falls, which is famous among geologists. The main cascade is a ribbon waterfall that ranges in height from 111 to 121 feet.

Tews Falls

Tews Falls is over 130 feet in height, making it the tallest waterfall in Hamilton. Tews is considered a ribbon waterfall because of its slender stream of water falling into the gorge.

These are just a few of the stunning falls that surround Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Below are a few more waterfalls to check out in the City of Waterfalls. However, it still doesn’t do it justice. The City of Waterfalls site offers a comprehensive list of falls, along with detailed information about each one.