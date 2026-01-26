The naval base includes over 2,200 acres of wetlands and the largest coastal salt marsh estuary left in Southern California.

When we think of a naval base, it usually involves runways, ships, and a lot of training exercises. However, at this naval base in Ventura County, just north of Los Angeles, you can find rare lizards, huge wetlands, and advanced environmental science.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently honored Naval Base Ventura County with the 21st Annual Military Conservation Partner Award.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proud to support the readiness and excellence of the U.S. Military. In addition, military lands and waters provide some of the best habitat in our country,” said Paul Souza, the Service’s Pacific Southwest Regional Director. “Naval Base Ventura County is an outstanding example of the conservation contributions that military installations make across the nation.”

He added, “Their leadership on environmental initiatives demonstrates that conservation and military training can complement each other.”

Conserving Complex Ecosystems

The base covers a lot of ground. It’s comprised of three main facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island. This includes over 2,200 acres of wetlands and the largest coastal salt marsh estuary left in Southern California.

Here’s where the tech and production advancements come in. They are using “nature-based solutions” to keep their infrastructure safe.

For example, Point Mugu teamed up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a first-of-its-kind agreement. They are restoring wetlands now to create a “mitigation bank.” Basically, they fix the habitat early. As a result, the Navy can maintain valuable wetland areas for species like the western snowy plover while ensuring they have the flexibility to expand or change mission requirements later.

They are also using emerging technologies to help recover species like the island night lizard and island fox. These cost-effective methods help make beaches more resilient, protect endangered animals, and ensure the base’s infrastructure stays stable.

“Receiving this recognition from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is a tremendous honor for the entire Naval Base Ventura County team,” said Captain Daniel W. Brown, the base’s Commanding Officer. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Natural Resources Conservation Team and our strong partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We are deeply committed to our mission, and that includes being responsible stewards of the incredible resources entrusted to us,” Brown concluded.