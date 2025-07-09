Explore the beauty of summer lakes while following expert lake safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe experience.

Summer is wonderful, bursting with inspiration from the vibrant outdoors and serene lakes that invite creativity and relaxation. Georgia Power promotes its extensive network of over 100,000 acres of lakes and campgrounds for summer recreation, emphasizing safety with “SPLASH” guidelines and electrical tips. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities at scenic locations.

Find Georgia’s hidden gems for summer recreation at Georgia Power’s lakes and campgrounds

ATLANTA, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the summer season in full swing, Georgia Power, the state’s leading electric utility and the largest non-governmental provider of recreation facilities in the state, reminds residents and visitors alike that its lakes and campgrounds are open. The company owns and manages over 100,000 acres of land in Georgia, including lakes and campgrounds. To view a full list of Georgia Power lakes and recreation opportunities, visit georgiapower.com/lakes.

“We invite everyone to responsibly enjoy our lakes this summer. As stewards of these beautiful spaces, we welcome thousands of visitors each year and prioritize both safety and enjoyment,” said Jennifer Winn, Vice President of Land at Georgia Power. “Our commitment to preserving Georgia’s natural beauty is evident in our maintenance efforts, including over 61,000 employee volunteer hours last year, and partnerships with local groups to protect the environment.”

Here are some things to keep in mind to stay safe at our lakes:

Follow the SPLASH guidelines to stay safe near bodies of water

S – Supervision – Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.

P – Prevention – Wear life jackets, install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in pools.

L – Look before you leap – Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.

A – Arm’s Length – Adults should be arm’s length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.

S – Swim Lessons – Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the risk of drowning.

H – Have a Water Safety Plan – Discuss beforehand what to do during an emergency. Over 70% of boating deaths are due to the person not wearing a life jacket.

Emphasizing Electrical Safety Near Water for Boat and Dock Owners

— Avoid Swimming Near Boats and Docks: Docks and boats might have faulty wiring that can electrify the water. Never swim near these areas if breakers are tripping.

— Check Circuits Regularly: Make sure your boat and dock are well-maintained and regularly inspected by an electrician. Test ground fault circuit interrupters often to ensure they work properly.

— Use Proper Cords: Don’t use household electric cords near water. Use only marine-listed power cords and adapters.

— Know Your Breakers: Know where the main breakers are for both the boat and shore power, so you can act quickly in emergencies. Check for power lines before boating or swimming.

