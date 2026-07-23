Most of the time, when we think about making furniture, we think about cutting something down. We chop down trees for wood or mine ore for metal. We take raw materials and force them into the shapes we want. But there is a new way of making things that doesn’t involve saws or furnaces. Instead of building, some creators are just growing.

This is the world of mycelium art and design. Mycelium is the root structure of a mushroom. It’s a web of tiny white threads that usually lives underground. In the wild, it acts like a natural glue, holding the soil together. Designers have figured out that if you give those roots the right environment, they can build almost anything.

The process is actually pretty simple. You start with a mold, which is basically a plastic or wooden frame in the shape of a chair, a lamp, or a brick. Then, you pack that mold with agricultural waste. This can range from chopped corn husks to hemp fibers. Finally, you add mushroom spores. Over the next week or so, the mycelium starts to eat the waste and weave its way through the mold. It fills every tiny gap, binding the materials together into a solid block.

Once the object has reached the right shape, the creator dries it out. This stops the growth and leaves you with a finished product. It’s incredibly strong, lightweight, and surprisingly fire-resistant. If you ever get tired of the chair, you can just break it up and throw it in your garden. It’s completely biodegradable because it’s made of nothing but plants and fungi.

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Early humans learned how to work with the grain of wood or the flow of molten metal. Today’s creators are learning how to work with the life cycles of fungi. It’s a new kind of craftsmanship called bio-fabrication. It requires the same patience as gardening, but results in something you’d usually find in a furniture store.

There are still some hurdles, of course. It’s hard to make sure every mushroom grows exactly the same way every time. Moisture and temperature have to be perfect. But as we get better at “taming” these natural processes, we might see a future where we don’t go to a factory to get a new table. We might just grow one in the garage. It turns the act of making into a partnership with nature, and that’s a pretty exciting way to look at the future of design.