Inspired by nature, this robot is designed to bury seeds deep underground to aid reforestation and protect endangered species.

Reforestation Robots

Designed and developed by Morphing Matter Lab, the “Erodium Copy” robot was created to replenish vital resources, safeguard endangered species, and reforest the Earth. The robot received this name because its design was inspired by the Erodium plant, which produces seeds with a hydromorphic tail-like structure that allows the seed to propel itself into the ground.

Since the plant coils and uncoils itself to dig the seed further into the ground, the team believes attaching a seed to a similar device could aid reforestation.

The device maintains its orientation using three anchor points, which prevent the structure from flipping over or falling down. This design allows the gadget to always remain facing downward at a specific angle to penetrate the ground.

The specific number of coils in the design is also important for its functionality. Too many coils would soften the structure and prevent it from being able to penetrate the Earth, whereas too few coils wouldn’t have enough thrust force for the actuation effect.

In the lab, researchers ran a series of chemical processes that caused the pieces of wood to become more pliable without compromising their strength. Then they used mechanical molding to produce the coil structure.

The primary material used in the device’s construction is oakwood, one of the strongest and most accessible types of wood. The robot was designed without the use of synthetic materials, which minimizes the negative environmental impact.

Beyond planting seeds, this robot can also host symbiotic species like fungi and nematodes. Utilizing the technology this way could enhance plant survival rates in diverse and unpredictable environments.

This technique mimics the way plants propagate their seeds in nature. It provides precious seeds with protection against threats such as heavy rains, fires, and animals. The team behind the project has conducted extensive tests, including air-drone seed drops that have achieved a 90% success rate.