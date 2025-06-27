The shipwreck was discovered in the waters of Dubrovnik, Croatia’s port.

Divers discovered a sunken ship from the 18th century near a former “Game of Thrones” filming site in Croatia.

According to CBS, Ivan Bukelic accidentally uncovered the shipwreck while working on a water pipeline in Croatia’s ancient city of Dubrovnik.

Uncovering the Ancient Shipwreck

Bukelic came across the ship in an old port near the stone walls of an old port in Dubrovnik. He says he spotted a wooden structure buried in the seabed. “I can now say I discovered a boat at the Old Town Dubrovnik,” Bukelic, a diver and undersea builder, told the news outlet.

He added that the shipwreck was only three feet under the seabed.

Dubrovnik was once a key trade port on the Adriatic Sea during the medieval times. Dubrovnik is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) protected heritage site. Known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” the city was an important Mediterranean sea power from the 13th century onward.

The city is a huge tourist destination, attracting many visitors in the summer, and is a known filming site for the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

According to reports, the boat’s remains have been collected and are now protected for further examination.

“We still cannot speak of the type of vessel or its dimensions but we can say for certain, based on the results of radiocarbon analysis that it was from late 18th century,” marine archaeologist Irena Radić Rossi told CBS. “We must protect it for the future.”

She said they aim to continue research in collaboration with Croatia’s Ministry of Culture.

This is the second time in a month that a centuries-old shipwreck was unexpectedly discovered in Europe. Earlier this month, archaeologists discovered what they believe to be the remains of a 16th-century merchant ship about 1.5 miles underwater in southern France.