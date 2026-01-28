By staying close to their existing sites and using smarter drilling, the company is growing its uranium resources without the extra overhead.

Ur-Energy is kicking off 2026 with some promising updates from its Wyoming sites. The company just shared progress on two key projects, Lost Soldier and North Hadsell, both located in the Great Divide Basin. These spots are close to the company’s existing Lost Creek mine, which makes things easier because they can use the equipment and infrastructure they already have in place.

Testing the Waters for Uranium

At the Lost Soldier project, the team is busy figuring out exactly how much uranium is in the ground and the best way to get it out. They’ve finished installing 18 aquifer test wells. These wells are important because they help the team understand the local water flow and geology. By getting this data now, the company can plan better and make the permitting process smoother.

The big goal here is to use a method called In Situ Recovery (ISR). It’s generally cheaper and less disruptive than traditional mining. Later this year, the company plans to release a technical report that maps out these resources in detail. Since Lost Soldier is only about 17 miles from their main processing plant, it’s a convenient setup for future growth.

New Uranium Finds

A few miles away at North Hadsell, early drilling results are looking good. The company started a 50-hole drill program late last year and has finished about 16 holes so far. Some of these holes are quite deep, around 1,000 feet, and they’ve already hit significant uranium mineralization.

The interesting part is that they found “stacked” layers of uranium, similar to what they see at their active Lost Creek mine. Two of the most successful drill holes are about 1.5 miles apart but show similar mineralization. This suggests the area could be quite large.

“The early success at North Hadsell, combined with our decision to advance technical studies and hydrogeologic work at Lost Soldier, underscores the momentum we are building across our Wyoming growth portfolio,” Ur-Energy CEO and President Matthew Gili said. “As this work progresses, we see meaningful potential for capital-efficient resource expansion, strengthening Ur-Energy’s long-term development pipeline.”

Drilling will keep going until mid-March, which is when local sage grouse protections kick in. If they don’t finish all 50 holes by then, they’ll head back out in the summer to wrap things up.