Isolating the uranium in seawater is one of the challenges that scientists face.

Listen to Article

Seawater could potentially play a crucial role in advancing nuclear energy because of the amount of uranium it contains. Scientists say the supply of uranium in seawater is massive and virtually unlimited. They developed a specialized sulfonoc covalent organic framework (S-COF) material with significant implications for the future of nuclear energy.

They’re innovation focuses on tapping into the “massive” reserve of uranium, an important ingredient in nuclear power, in seawater.

At the core of this new extraction method is its potential to solve the uranium constraint that the nuclear industry faces. Scientists predict that uranium reserves on land will only last about 70 more years at the current rate of use. As a result, the industry requires a sustainable alternative to maintain its role in clean energy and contribute to a global effort toward carbon neutrality.

Tapping Into the Ocean’s Uranium Supply

According to scientists, the world’s oceans contain approximately 4.5 billion tons of uranium. This is enough to meet global energy demands for centuries. However, the low concentration of uranium in seawater and the presence of competing ions pose a significant challenge. Scientists must isolate the low-concentration uranium from the marine conditions.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

According to the team of scientists, the S-COF material overcomes this through a design concept called “stacking mode engineering.” Dr. Xishi Tai of Weifang University, the lead author, said, “By carefully controlling the geometric arrangement of the COF layers, we have created a confined space that perfectly matches the shape and coordination preferences of uranium ions.”

The results validate the new design. Results showed an unprecedented level of performance. According to Dr. Tai, the material achieved a binding affinity approximately 1,000x stronger than traditional methods. In tests using natural seawater, it extracted 31.5 milligrams of uranium per gram of sorbent in just one day. This is a record-setting achievement.

Additionally, it demonstrated unprecedented selectivity. Researchers say it successfully removed uranium while ignoring other ions that often interfere. “This is the highest performance ever reported for uranium extraction from natural seawater,” Dr. Zhenli Sun of North China Electric Power University said. “We believe our work opens new doors not only for uranium recovery but for designing materials suited to target specific ions in complex environments.”

While the efficiency and selectivity metrics are record-setting, the authors stress that future work must focus on developing materials that are durable, cost-effective, and scalable for eventual industrial deployment.

“As technology advances, we expect to see broader use of smart materials like these in sustainable energy systems,” Dr. Tai said.