The joint venture between Toyota and Joby Aviation would prepare for scale-up of electric air taxi production.

Joby Aviation and Toyota announced a new joint venture to manufacture electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This project combines Joby’s work in electric aviation with Toyota’s deep experience in building vehicles at scale.

Getting Ready for Production

The first phase of this alliance is all about setting up the groundwork for commercial production. Toyota is stepping in to help improve productivity, keep quality high, and manage costs. Down the road, this partnership will help Joby expand its production capacity. That way, they can get their new aircraft certified and actually meet the demand they expect to see.

Building complex aircraft is hard, but having Toyota’s production system helps.

“Toyota has been by Joby’s side for nearly a decade, providing invaluable guidance and support as we built the foundation for manufacturing our aircraft,” JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said. “Today’s announcement reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared confidence in the opportunity ahead.”

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Bevirt added, “Together, we share a vision of making aerial mobility an everyday reality, and we look forward to delivering on that promise together.”

Toyota Takes Mobility to the Sky

According to Toyota, this move is a natural next step for their brand, moving from roads to the air.

“Since our founding, we’ve been guided by the philosophy of providing mobility for all. Over time, we’ve continued to expand what mobility can mean,” Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, said. “We see air mobility as a natural extension of that philosophy—from the ground into the sky—and as a way to bring new value to people’s lives and to society.”

Moving forward, both companies will keep working closely through this joint venture. The companies plan to use their specific strengths to bring air mobility to society on a broader scale.