Siemens Energy is putting $1 billion into its U.S. operations to keep up with a massive spike in electricity demand. The company plans to expand several existing factories and build a brand-new one in Mississippi. This move is expected to create 1,500 jobs across the country in fields like engineering and manufacturing.

The U.S. is currently seeing a huge need for more power. This is mostly coming from the rise of data centers, artificial intelligence, and new industrial projects. To make sure the lights stay on and the tech keeps running, the country needs a stronger power grid and more ways to generate electricity.

“Siemens Energy has been making things in the United States for more than a century and we are experiencing a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity due to the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing and the growth of artificial intelligence,” said Christian Bruch, CEO and President of Siemens Energy. “We are excited to help write this next chapter of American energy expansion.”

Money Spread Across the U.S.

A big part of this plan involves building a new factory in the Greater Richland area of Mississippi to make high-voltage switchgear, which is an essential part of the power grid. This site alone will add about 300 jobs and include a new training center. In North Carolina, the company is ramping up production for large power transformers and gas turbines, adding 500 jobs across Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Raleigh.

In Alabama, the Fort Payne plant will grow its production of electrical components, creating 120 new jobs. Florida will see upgrades at the Tampa facility for turbine parts and a new AI digital grid lab in Orlando. Finally, facilities in Painted Post, New York, and Houston, Texas, will get upgrades for their pipeline equipment.

Strengthening the Grid

The goal here is to make the U.S. energy supply more reliable. About 25 percent of the power generated in the U.S. already uses Siemens Energy technology, so these upgrades are a big deal for the national infrastructure.

The company is also focusing on training. They plan to open a state-of-the-art training center in Mississippi and continue working with trade schools and universities in North Carolina to prepare the next generation of energy workers. This ensures that the 1,500 new roles are filled by highly skilled people who can help deliver more power to more people throughout the country.