Most commercial planes look like tubes with wings. However, a U.S. startup called JetZero is working on a new design for passenger planes. Their idea is to build a plane that is essentially one large wing.

JetZero recently announced it raised about $175 million in Series B funding. B Capital led the round, and other major investors included United Airlines Ventures, Northrop Grumman, 3M Ventures, and RTX Ventures.

A Plane That’s All Wing

Tom O’Leary, a start-up veteran, and Mark Page, an aerospace expert, co-founded JetZero in 2020. They are working with the US Air Force, NASA, and the FAA to create the world’s first commercial all-wing airplane. With years of research behind them, they hope to launch the plane for commercial use in the early 2030s.

The finished commercial model, called the Z4, is expected to be up to 50% more fuel efficient and produce less carbon emissions than today’s airliners. This could help the industry reach its 2050 net-zero targets and improve the passenger experience.

The new $175 million investment puts JetZero in a strong spot. So far, the company has raised over $1 billion, including government grants and commercial deals. Their main focus now is building a full-size prototype called the Demonstrator, which is designed to be at least 30% more aerodynamic than regular tube-and-wing planes.

“The strength and diversity of our investor base reflects the momentum behind JetZero and the industry’s readiness to reshape the future of aviation,” said Tom O’Leary, JetZero co-founder and CEO. “This round brings together key strategic partners across the value chain from demand to supply to implementation, including United Airlines Ventures and RTX Ventures, as well as longtime supporters of JetZero from our Series A financing and a new, lead investor in B Capital, focused on innovative, resilient technology.”

He added, “Together, we are delivering an efficient aircraft that elevates the passenger experience, drives American leadership in advanced manufacturing and exports, and strengthens the aviation supply chain.”

Preparing for Takeoff

If everything goes as planned, the Demonstrator will have its first flight in 2027.

“JetZero is redefining aviation with its all-wing aircraft, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, cost, and the passenger experience,” said Jeff Johnson, General Partner at B Capital. “As aviation faces rising emissions and fuel costs, the need for a step change in efficiency has never been greater. JetZero is positioned to reshape the industry, and we’re proud to partner with the team as they advance this groundbreaking technology.”