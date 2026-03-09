The firm is claiming that the system can charge an EV as quickly as filling a gasoline car.

Electric vehicle giant BYD has introduced next-gen fast-charging EV battery technology onto its production line. The Blade Battery 2.0 was unveiled during the “Disruptive Technology” event, with the firm claiming that the system can charge as quickly as filling a gasoline car.

New Charging Capabilities

The battery can reportedly charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in only 5 minutes, and reach 90 percent in 9 minutes. It’s built to deliver more than 621 miles of driving range under CLTC test conditions, while offering charging speeds that far surpass those of most EV systems.

During the launch event, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu explained how solving charging speeds is crucial to ensure wider production and use of EVs in the future.

“The only way out is to make charging as fast and convenient as refuelling a gas car,” Wang said at the launch event. “Once we replicate that refuelling experience, these anxieties will vanish.”

The battery is capable of maintaining strong charging performance, even under extreme conditions such as being subjected to temperatures as low as -22°F for 24 hours. Even under these conditions, the system was able to charge from 20 percent to 97 percent in approximately 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Building an EV Charging Network

In addition to unveiling the new battery tech, the EV firm also announced its plans to build a large network of high-power charging stations. The company plans to install approximately 20,000 “flash charging” stations across China before the end of the year.

Approximately 18,000 of these stations will be added to existing charging facilities, and each station’s peak output will be around 1,500 kilowatts. For context, Tesla’s V4 chargers in China achieve peak charging rates of around 500 kilowatts.

New Vehicles Under Production

The new Blade Battery 2.0 tech will be featured in several of BYD’s upcoming premium electric vehicles. This includes the Yangwang U7, which will also include the advanced electric drivetrain. Another is the updated Denza Z9 GT from BYD’s premium brand Denza, which can reportedly travel up to 644 miles on a single charge under CLTC testing.

According to Zheng Yu, Product Director of BYD Yangwang, the battery pack, combined with a high-voltage platform and improved thermal management, enables strong performance while maintaining long range.

“Why does the ‘impossible triangle’ of performance, range, and fast charging exist in electric vehicles?” Yu asked, “The core issue lies in battery physics constraints.”