The remote surgeon performed the procedure from France while the patient was in India.

SS Innovations International announced a landmark achievement for medical technology. Surgeons successfully completed the world’s first intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery. The team remotely performed a robotic surgery on a patient located in Indore, India, from Strasbourg, France.

Robotic Surgery From Thousands of Miles Away

From 4,000 miles away, surgeons performed a robotic atrial septal defect closure on a patient, correcting a hole in the heart’s atrial septum. According to the surgeons, there were no technical issues during the procedure, which they say demonstrated “imperceptible latency, flawless precision, and seamless robotic control.”

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, performed the robotic surgery and described it as a monumental event.

“This historic achievement not only demonstrates the advanced capabilities of our SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system but also further paves the way for redefining and democratizing global delivery of complex cardiac care, especially in regions with limited access to surgical expertise,” he said.

According to the company, its SSi Mantra technology aims to overcome traditional barriers, including travel, time, cost, and surgical accessibility. It carves a path for a more efficient global medical standard. The press release states SS Innovations has seen significant success with its groundbreaking system. Surgeons say it has already completed 35 telesurgeries, 10 of which were cardiac surgeries. In total, the robotic system has completed 250 cardiac procedures.

Furthermore, surgeons have performed over 5,000 multi-specialty surgeries using the SSi Mantra robotic system without any device-related adverse events. In addition, SS Innovations is the only surgical robotic company with regulatory approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CFSCO) for teleproctoring and telesurgery.

The press release notes that cardiac-related procedures are often among the most difficult to perform, “which is testament to SSi Mantra’s capabilities in both telesurgery and complex soft-tissue surgeries in general.”