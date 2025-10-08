A study by Thrillvibe.com analyzed over 1,000 haunted attractions across the US, ranking Ohio first with 175 haunts, followed by Pennsylvania (142), Texas (128), California (112), and New York (98), highlighting how these experiences generate $300 million annually and help 68% of visitors reduce stress through adrenaline-fueled thrills. Notable attractions like Ohio’s The Dent Schoolhouse and Pennsylvania’s Eastern State Penitentiary draw massive crowds, with the industry expecting 45 million attendees in October 2024, predominantly repeat visitors seeking therapeutic scares.

America Haunts identifies the haunted attractions that deliver the kind of fear that’s good for the soul — thrilling millions before they close for the season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Across the country, people are finding that a good scare can be surprisingly good for the soul. In a world of constant stress and screen overload, many are forgetting what it feels like to truly be alive. Between news cycles, government shutdowns, social media algorithms, and daily pressures, people are moving through life like zombies.

America Haunts — the association of the nation’s premier haunted attractions — says its members are reviving the human spirit, moving thrillseekers from stress and screentime to screams that heal.

Mental health professionals agree that when we engage with safe fear — such as the adrenaline spike from a haunted house — it can serve as an emotional reset. The sympathetic nervous system floods the body with adrenaline and cortisol, sharpening focus and heightening emotion. According to a Wall Street Journal article on the benefits of scary experiences, “when we’re scared, our sympathetic nervous system … floods our body with adrenaline” — a physiological jolt that, in the right context, can be cathartic.

Mental health experts note that controlled fear releases endorphins, creating a sense of relief and exhilaration long after the screaming stops.

As the Halloween season nears its end, America Haunts highlights some of the nation’s most accessible and unforgettable haunted attractions — one (or more) within reach of nearly every major metro area. These are the 17 states where fright meets fun, fear becomes therapy, and visitors rediscover the joy of being alive.

Top Haunts Reviving the Spirit of Halloween (and Humanity)

CALIFORNIA: Haunted Trail of Balboa Park – San Diego – Closing Nov. 1

A mile-long outdoor screamfest through the twisted trails of Balboa Park, where visitors face scenes so real it feels like stepping into a slasher film.

GEORGIA: NETHERWORLD Haunted House – Atlanta Metro – Closing Nov. 8

Known for Hollywood-level special effects and monstrous animatronics, NETHERWORLD continues to set the bar for professional haunting nationwide.

KENTUCKY: Talon Falls Scream Park – Paducah Metro – Closing Nov. 1

Combining haunted woods, horror sets, and live actors, Talon Falls delivers an immersive fright experience across a massive scream park to have fun while fueling nightmares.

LOUISIANA: 13th Gate – Baton Rouge – Closing Nov. 8

Famous for its movie-quality sets and bone-chilling realism, 13th Gate dares guests to journey through realms of terror that are like no other.

MARYLAND: Bennett’s Curse Haunted House – Baltimore Metro – Closing Nov. 8

A visual spectacle of gothic horror and creature design, Bennett’s Curse is celebrated for its monstrous scale and electrifying energy.

MICHIGAN: Erebus Haunted Attraction – Detroit Metro – Closing Nov. 2

A record-breaking haunted house, Erebus’ mad scientist traps guests in a four-story labyrinth of fear that is terrifyingly immersive, especially when they realize they’re the experiment.

MICHIGAN: Niles Scream Park – Niles – Closing Nov. 8

More than a haunted house, Niles is a Halloween theme park that reinvents its massive attractions each year with new nightmares – creating the unexpected at every turn.

MINNESOTA: Dead End Hayride – Minneapolis Metro – Closing Nov. 2

A terrifying trek through forest trails and ghostly barns, Dead End Hayride delivers a heart-pounding journey straight into the dark woods of terror.

MISSOURI: Beast Haunted Attraction – Kansas City Metro – Closing Nov. 1



MISSOURI: Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction – Kansas City Metro – Closing Nov. 1

Located in the West Bottoms historic district alongside Macabre Cinema, these legendary haunts allow thrillseekers to prolong the fright by exploring all three — a Halloween rite of passage in Kansas City.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: SpookyWorld – Boston Metro – Closing Nov. 1

As one of New England’s largest scream parks, SpookyWorld combines haunts, rides, and twisted fun for every flavor of fear for the best of times.

NEW YORK: Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Attractions – NYC Metro – Closing Nov. 1

Experience the legend of the Headless Horseman with relentless scares, cinematic hayrides, and haunted villages that bring folklore to life.

NORTH CAROLINA: Spooky Woods – Greensboro/High Point Metro – Closing Nov. 1

A pioneer in the haunted attraction industry, Spooky Woods turns its natural forest into an eerie stage of immersive fear and larger-than-life storytelling.

OHIO: Dent Schoolhouse – Cincinnati – Closing Nov. 8

This real abandoned schoolhouse turned haunted attraction tells the grisly legend of a murderous janitor, blending history and horror to perfection.

OHIO: Factory of Terror – Canton – Closing Nov. 8

A world record holder for size, Factory of Terror’s sprawling corridors deliver industrial-sized scares and endless exhilarating screams.

PENNSYLVANIA: Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride – Philadelphia Metro – Closing Nov. 2

Combining unbelievable haunt and hayride experiences with high-energy performances, Bates Motel combines the classic and cutting-edge to be at the top of frightful fun.

TEXAS: Cutting Edge Haunted House – Fort Worth – Closing Nov. 1

Set inside an abandoned meat-packing plant, Cutting Edge uses real industrial machinery for a relentless sensory overload and zombie drumline that drives the pulse of the show.

TEXAS: Thrillvania – Dallas Metro – Closing Nov. 1

Hidden among rugged landscapes and moonlit woods, Thrillvania turns fear into theater — with roaming monsters, haunted mansions, and outdoor scare zones that blur the line between reality and nightmare.

UTAH: Nightmare on 13th – Salt Lake City, U – Closing Nov. 7

Renowned for its elaborate sets and immersive storytelling, Nightmare on 13th transforms classic nightmares into new, terrifying experiences each season.

These attractions are more than just places to get scared — they’re places to let go, embrace the darkness, and reconnect with the people who make life worth living. “We spend so much of our lives in fear of things we can’t control,” added Arnett-Bequeaith. “Haunted houses flip that — they give you control over fear. You walk in, face it, and walk out stronger, lighter, and smiling. That’s good for your mental health.”

Plan a scare that heals — and experience the best haunts in the country before the season ends.

