Find out what recent research says about gut microbiome tests and the differing results reported by various analysis companies.

You’ve probably seen advertisements for gut microbiome tests. These tests can tell you about your gut health and even offer diet advice. But are they accurate?

A team of microbiologists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) performed an experiment to find out.

The Experiment

The scientists gathered several stool samples from the same individual. They already knew the makeup of their gut microbiota from studying the samples in their lab. The samples were sent to seven different microbiome analysis companies.

The results for each company differed. One company reported the microbiome analysis as unhealthy, while the other six companies reported healthy gut microbiota for the individual.

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Why? The study of microbiota is only about 20 years old. Gut microbiota analysis is a complex protocol. It’s easy for different laboratories to make a small error in one step of the process. The microbiota in human guts can differ markedly from person to person. There is no established “normal” gut microbiota yet.

What to Do With the Results

It’s okay to avoid gut microbiome tests, but it’s not necessary. It is interesting to see the different microbes in your gut. But interpret the results with skepticism.

If the test results show your microbiota is unhealthy, there is no need to panic. Avoid making drastic changes to your diet or lifestyle based on a microbiome test. Instead, speak to your physician about your gut or overall health. A physician can order tests, such as blood work, to analyze your health in a standardized manner.

The Future of Gut Microbiome Tests

NIST has reached out to the microbiome test companies with its findings. Most have expressed interest in collaborating with NIST for future tests. NIST manufactures a standard reference fecal material for testing to improve consistency among laboratories. The ultimate goal is to create microbiome tests as accurate and reliable as blood tests. With the microbiota community growing in importance, such tests could eventually become a standard part of health check-ups and the creation of personalized medicine protocols to improve health for all individuals.