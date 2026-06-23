Thanks to a massive technical and safety overhaul, the plant’s nuclear reactors will operate for another decade.

The world’s oldest operating twin nuclear reactors are officially sticking around for another decade. Built in 1969, the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) Units 1 and 2 just secured a 10-year life extension from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, head of the Atomic Energy Commission, recently visited the site to review the updates and open a new Primary Coolant Pump Test Facility.

Dr. Mohanty spoke with the engineers on site and shared, “The continued operation of the world’s oldest running nuclear reactors TAPS Units 1 and 2 is a testimony to the dedication of generations of scientists, engineers and operators, and the maturity of our regulatory and technological capabilities. The life-extension of a decade reflects India’s transformation from technology acquisition to technological self-reliance and inspires confidence in our ability to build a sustainable and energy-independent Viksit Bharat.”

Keeping an Old Nuclear Power Plant Running

Keeping a 1969 power station running requires significant upgrades. Teams replaced older parts, modernized electrical systems, and used new Indian technology to test the reactors’ safety.

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Over the years, these two units have produced over 100 billion units of clean electricity. This has kept 86 million tons of carbon emissions out of the air.

“Tarapur Atomic Power Station Units 1&2 stand as a testament to India’s enduring commitment to nuclear safety and engineering excellence,” V. Rajesh, head of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), said. “Through continuous upgrades, innovation, and a strong safety culture, these units have successfully transitioned from pioneering installations to resilient assets supporting the nation’s clean energy goals.”

Site Director Ajay Kumar Bhole added, “The successful life-extension and modernization of TAPS 1&2 reflect NPCIL’s technical maturity and its unwavering focus on safety. The project-mode execution with a ‘Zero Harm’ philosophy demonstrates how legacy nuclear assets can be revitalised to meet present-day regulatory and technological expectations.”

Preparing for the Future

Tarapur was Asia’s first nuclear power station outside the Soviet bloc. Today, it acts as a model for safe, long-term operation.

Station Director Vinay Thattey added, “TAPS 1&2 have played a foundational role in shaping India’s nuclear engineering capabilities. From indigenous innovations to advanced inspection and safety enhancements, the station continues to serve as a model for ageing management and sustainable nuclear operation.”