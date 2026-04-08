The two companies are working together to build and sell small nuclear reactors for ships and ocean-based industries.

The shipping industry plays an important role in the global economy, transporting petroleum and goods worldwide. However, it has an ongoing issue with carbon emissions. As a solution, Scorpio Tankers wants to use nuclear power in a new way. They recently partnered with a tech company, AMPERA, to develop “micronuclear” power for the ocean.

Scorpio is reportedly putting $10 million into AMPERA to help get these microreactors off the ground. The company’s goal is to move away from traditional fossil fuels toward a fuel that can run for a long time without refueling.

“This collaboration represents an important step toward the future of clean maritime energy, and our $10 million investment in AMPERA reflects both our conviction in nuclear and our confidence in the team,” said Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and CEO of Scorpio Tankers. “Nuclear microreactors have the potential to fundamentally change how ships and offshore infrastructure are powered, and we believe this collaboration positions us at the forefront of that transition.”

Floating Nuclear Power Plants

In the short term, the two companies want to build floating nuclear power barges. These would act like giant mobile batteries for ports or offshore sites. Eventually, they want to put these reactors directly into commercial ships.

AMPERA’s tech uses thorium fuel in a solid state. Additionally, the company uses 3D printing to build them. These reactors are designed to be “safeguards-by-design,” meaning they are built to be incredibly stable and never need refueling during their lifespan. For a shipping company, that means more room for cargo and less money spent on expensive fuel.

“AMPERA’s ultra-safe reactors are well aligned with the maritime sector as they could cut fuel costs, reduce weight, improve efficiency, increase capacity and eliminate carbon emissions for shipping companies,” said AMPERA CEO and Founder Brian Matthews. “We are pleased to team with Scorpio Tankers, which brings deep marine engineering expertise, global commercial reach and maritime regulatory experience.”