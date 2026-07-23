Old electronics contain valuable materials. However, these gadgets get thrown out every day, which causes a pile up of electronic waste, or e-waste. These electronics are packed with critical minerals that usually end up lost in the trash without being reused.

Right now, there is a major push to mine critical minerals that could power technology. This is why two major companies are working together to build one of the largest rare earth recovery networks in the United States.

The two companies involved are ERI, an electronic waste recycler, and Cyclic Materials, a rare earth recycling company. ERI already processes over a million pounds of electronic waste every day. The company uses smart software to spot and sort materials containing magnets. Now, it will use their eight U.S. recycling centers to gather and prepare these items. Then, it will send them directly to Cyclic Materials. Most of this goes to an Arizona facility that can handle 25,000 tons of old parts each year. There, Cyclic Materials pulls out the rare earths, along with copper and aluminum.

Extracting Rare Earth Minerals from E-Waste

Getting rare earths from stuff we already use is much faster than traditional mining. It creates a steady domestic supply for big industries like defense, cars, and artificial intelligence.

“As one of the world’s largest electronics recyclers, ERI processes an immense volume of products annually, and this partnership will transform that volume into an impactful supply of rare earths for the U.S.,” Ahmad Ghahreman, CEO and Founder of Cyclic Materials, explained. “Together with John’s team, we are creating a new supply of rare earths by unlocking materials already in circulation and recirculating them into the supply chain, which derisks foreign trade tensions, increases supply chain resilience, and strengthens national security.”

ERI’s Chairman and CEO, John Shegerian, added, “It’s an honor to partner with Cyclic so that we can bring new levels of efficiency to closing the loop on critical minerals. Cyclic’s innovative technology and state-of-the-art facility provide commercial capabilities that make the circularity of heavy rare earth elements more accessible than ever before. Together we will be able to make a tremendous impact. It’s also a great privilege to be working alongside Ahmad, who brings a complete perspective on critical elements and is truly one of the greatest known authorities on mining in the world today.”