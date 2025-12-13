Listen to Article

In a “world’s first,” the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) integrated three cutting-edge energy technologies into a single, cohesive system.

EMEC leads the project at its onshore site on the island of Eday in Scotland. The project combines tidal power, vanadium flow battery storage, and hydrogen production. Uniquely, this is the first of its kind globally, offering a promising blueprint for creating more resilient and responsive renewable energy infrastructure.

The system integrated Orbital Marine Power’s O2 tidal turbine, vanadium flow batteries supplied by Invinity Energy Systems, and an ITM Power 670 kW electrolyzer. The goal was to overcome the cyclical nature of tidal generation and prove that a combined system could deliver on-demand electricity for hydrogen production.

Smoothing the Energy Flow

Researchers trialed multiple scenarios involving energy flow. During peak generation, power from the O2 turbine was used to charge the battery system, directly supply the electrolyzer, and export power to the grid.

Crucially, when tidal generation dipped, the battery system discharged power to the electrolyzer, ensuring it continued to operate. This process effectively smooths out the inherent variability of tidal energy, allowing for continuous and controlled hydrogen production. Additionally, the battery power was utilized to support EMEC’s onshore Caldale site operations.

This integrated approach could significantly benefit future energy systems by helping to overcome potential grid constraints and open up new offtake opportunities for renewable power.

The hands-on trial provided “invaluable insights,” explained Leonore Van Velzen, Operations and Maintenance Manager at EMEC.

“This world-first demonstration represents the culmination of years of effort to integrate tidal energy, battery storage and hydrogen production,” she said. “Bringing together three innovative technologies was a complex challenge, but reaching this milestone has provided invaluable insights.”

The trial also highlighted areas for future optimization, including battery management and electrolyzer controls, and emphasized the value of increased automation to “minimize human error and enhance system reliability.”