The deal aims for fleet-scale deployment of the AP1000 reactor while advancing the AP300 small modular reactor.

Westinghouse Electric Company and engineering firm Amentum have signed a new series of agreements to advance Westinghouse’s APX technology platform. The goal is to support the rollout of large-scale nuclear reactors while pushing forward smaller, modular options.

One Platform for Multiple Reactors

The APX strategy uses a single technology strategy to support two types of reactors. The AP1000 is a large-scale reactor built for immediate grid power. Then, it scales down to the AP300 small modular reactor (SMR) for smaller power demands. Sharing proven engineering, reactor components, fuel design, and supply chains, enables the companies to make building the systems easier to repeat.

“Westinghouse is pursuing a disciplined APX technology strategy built on the proven AP1000 reactor and extended through the AP300 SMR,” said Dan Sumner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse. “We continue to make investments to strengthen our proven APX platform, and our ongoing collaboration with Amentum is expected to accelerate the licensing of the AP300 SMR with the NRC. Separately, our two companies will work together to enhance our engineering and execution capabilities for delivering 1-gigawatt reactors at scale.”

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Meeting Power Demand

Under the latest agreement, the two companies are focusing heavily on regulatory steps. Specifically, they want to secure approval for the AP300 SMR from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which is a major milestone for bringing the smaller reactors to market.

“Amentum’s expertise spans the full spectrum of the nuclear project lifecycle, accelerating the development and deployment of advanced nuclear solutions, strengthening energy security and powering the growth of AI and other energy critical industries,” said John Heller, Amentum Chief Executive Officer. “There is an expanding global market for firm baseload power, and our collaboration with Westinghouse will enable us to help meet that demand.”

Westinghouse and Amentum have already worked together on nuclear power and decommissioning projects in the U.S., the U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania, and South Africa.