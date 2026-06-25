The agreement is among the first of its kind between a large retailer and a nuclear energy facility in the United States.

Walmart agreed to buy nuclear power from Constellation to power its operations. The retailer signed a long-term deal to get emissions-free electricity from the Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois.

The agreement covers 176 megawatts of electricity over two 15-year terms starting in 2029 and 2030. This marks Walmart’s first direct nuclear power purchase and one of the first deals of its kind between a major U.S. retailer and a nuclear facility.

Upgrading an Existing Nuclear Facility

Instead of building a new facility, Constellation is making efficiency upgrades to the current Dresden plant. This will produce 30 extra megawatts of power from the existing setup.

This new power will supply the grid to support Walmart’s high-tech perishable distribution center, currently being built in Belvidere, Illinois.

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“Walmart has a long history of investing in energy solutions that support our business and the communities where we operate, and this agreement builds on that work,” said Shayne Wahlmeier, SVP Energy – Walmart US. “Working with Constellation allows us to support new operations in Illinois while advancing our strategy in a way that prioritizes affordable, reliable, and clean energy for our business and the communities we serve.”

Wahlmeier added, “We’re constantly evaluating new capabilities and energy solutions that help ensure the electricity we rely on is dependable, responsibly produced, and built to support long-term growth.”

Impacting the Local Community

Constellation announced a license renewal for the Dresden plant in December 2025, which clears it to provide carbon-free electricity through 2049 and 2051. The plant currently supports more than 1,100 jobs. Walmart also operates about 175 stores and clubs with over 55,000 workers in Illinois.

“This agreement reflects long‑term stewardship of critical infrastructure, the communities it serves, and the energy system that powers American growth,” said Jim McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation. “Walmart’s commitment enables meaningful investment in the Dresden Clean Energy Center — bolstering reliability, sustaining local jobs and economic activity, and putting more dependable, emissions-free energy onto the Illinois power grid.”