The site of an old coal plant is being turned into a prototype facility for virtually limitless power.

The site of the former West Burton power station in the United Kingdom, once a coal-burning giant in Nottinghamshire, is about to get a second life. After closing its doors in 2023, the station has been chosen as the home for STEP Fusion, a project aiming to build the UK’s first prototype fusion power plant.

The government recently released a new “Fusion Strategy” to help fund the project and build a local industry around it. The goal is to simply move away from the unpredictable prices of oil and gas by creating a homegrown source of clean energy. To get things moving, the ILIOS Consortium, led by Kier and Nuvia, has been hired as the construction partner to lead the £200 million redevelopment of the site.

Working Towards Fusion Energy

While the physics of fusion is complex, the impact on the local community is pretty straightforward. Officials expect the project to support about 8,000 jobs at its peak. This includes everything from high-tech engineering to local supply chain roles across Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Sally Grindrod-Smith, from West Lindsey District Council, noted that this is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for the area. The plan includes new apprenticeship programs and a potential trades college to make sure local workers have the skills needed for these new roles.

“This the moment we move from research to delivery – setting a clear path to build the UK’s prototype fusion plant at West Burton,” UK Fusion Energy CEO Paul Methven said. “It also means that we’re beginning a journey to substantial employment around West Burton and building up the world-class industry we need to deliver a new generation of clean energy power stations.”

A Technological Boost

Additionally, a new £45 million AI supercomputer, called Sunrise, is also being developed to help design and model the plant. But for those living near Gainsborough, the focus is on the long-term boost to the economy.

“The STEP Fusion programme marks a transformational moment for our region,” said Cllr Jackie Brockway, Leader of West Lindsey District Council. “West Burton has long been a powerhouse of UK energy, and today’s announcement secures its future at the heart of clean, cutting‑edge innovation.”