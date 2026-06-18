Helion, a fusion energy company based in Everett, Washington, announced that it has secured two key regulatory licenses from the Washington Department of Health (DOH). This makes them the first company in the world to get the official green light needed to operate a fusion power plant.

The company secured a Radioactive Materials License and a Radioactive Air Emissions License, which prove that Helion’s Orion facility in Malaga, Washington, has the right assets to handle fusion operations safely. This includes safety programs, facilities, and trained staff

Fusion’s Safety Regulations

These licenses are significant for energy companies, but getting them is a lot different when dealing with nuclear fusion. Regulators treat fusion differently than traditional nuclear power. For example, instead of the heavy regulations built for nuclear fission reactors, fusion is regulated under a framework meant for things like particle accelerators and hospitals. Congress set this up in 2024 because fusion is fundamentally much safer than older nuclear tech.

“We are extremely proud to be granted these licenses from the Washington DOH, making us the first company in the world with the regulatory approvals in place for fusion power plant operations,” said David Kirtley, CEO of Helion Energy. “We have a long history of working with the DOH to license our previous fusion activities.”

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Building the New Plant

Helion has been working on plans for this plant since 2023. They have held over 10 public meetings to talk with the local community in the state. Now, it is working on an agreement with the local public utility district to connect the plant to the power grid, which would be another first.

“We’re grateful to partner with a world-class company like Helion,” Jill Wood, director of the Department of Health’s Office of Radiation, added. “Leading radioactive regulatory oversight for the fusion industry in Washington state is an honor and is essential to protecting public health while advancing clean energy.”

Helion has finished building the assembly and office spaces in Malaga. With these new licenses, it can now start building the actual generator building, where the earthwork already began earlier this spring.