As we use more internet data and AI, the buildings housing those servers are running out of electricity. To fix this, a power strategy firm called GridMarket is teaming up with a startup called Arbor to bring a massive amount of new energy to the table.

Addressing the Grid Issues

Right now, the “grid,” the network that delivers electricity to our homes and businesses, is struggling to keep up with how fast data centers are growing. GridMarket usually helps these massive projects find the power they need to stay online. By partnering with Arbor, they are aiming to supply 5 gigawatts of power starting in 2029.

To put that in perspective, that is enough electricity to power millions of homes, but here it’s specifically for the developers and tech giants building the next generation of digital infrastructure.

The goal is to move away from the long wait times and old-school methods that usually slow down energy projects. “Data center operators are actively seeking alternative, reliable energy solutions to meet power and growth demands,” GridMarket CEO Nick Davis noted. “Arbor Energy’s technology stands out as a compelling solution, and our partnership reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, cleaner power options.”

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A New Form of Clean Energy

Arbor’s approach centers on a machine they call the HALCYON turbine. It’s a 25-megawatt system that uses “oxy-combustion” and special CO2 technology to generate power without creating emissions during operation. These units are designed to be flexible, meaning companies can start with one and add more as they grow. This is much faster than building a traditional, massive power plant from scratch.

Brad Hartwig, the CEO and Co-Founder of Arbor Energy, explained why the collaboration works.

“Working with GridMarket gives us a direct path to customers and helps accelerate our deployment,” Hartwig said. “They have a deep understanding of large-scale energy demand and procurement, and their reach makes them a strong partner as we bring our turbines to market.”