If everything goes to plan, construction on the nuclear fusion power plant will begin in 2028.

Listen to Article

Tennessee is making a serious move to become a leader in the next generation of power. State regulators, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and a company called Type One Energy just submitted a key application for a project called “Project Infinity.” This is the state’s first commercial fusion energy project.

Fusion is often called the “ultimate” energy source because it doesn’t create carbon emissions or high-level waste. Instead of splitting atoms, it joins them together, the same process that powers the sun. The fuel comes from seawater, making it incredibly abundant.

Building the Future

The project will take over the Bull Run Energy Complex in Clinton, Tennessee. It’s a phased rollout. First, they’ll build a prototype and training center called Infinity One, which is set to start up in 2029. After that, they plan to build Infinity Two, a much larger commercial power plant. Construction on that could start as soon as 2028 if everything goes according to plan.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“TVA is proud to play a leading role in supporting the advancement of fusion energy – a technology that represents the next frontier in low-cost, reliable power,” said Don Moul, TVA President and CEO. “Our collaboration with Type One Energy and the State of Tennessee highlights how innovation and partnership can strengthen America’s energy security and advance the nation’s commitment to energy leadership.”

A New Way to Regulate

One of the biggest hurdles for any new energy tech is the paperwork. Since fusion is safer than traditional nuclear fission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission decided to treat it more like medical equipment or particle accelerators rather than old-school nuclear plants. This makes the licensing process much smoother.

“The announcement today supercharges Tennessee’s reputation as the global hub for nuclear innovation,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This application lays the groundwork for subsequent submissions and is a byproduct of the collaboration between fusion energy companies like Type One Energy and TDEC in establishing a first-of-its-kind state regulatory framework for fusion energy in Tennessee.”

Christofer Mowry, CEO of Type One Energy, noted that this teamwork is what makes the project stand out. “Today is an important milestone for Type One Energy, TVA and the State of Tennessee,” Mowry said. “We’ve been working closely together since February 2024, sharing relevant design information and knowledge that is essential to establish the appropriate licensing conditions for a fusion power plant. This collaboration makes Tennessee an international model of ‘safety by design’ and transparency for licensing fusion machines.”