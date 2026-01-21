Listen to Article

Eco Wave Power is getting closer to using ocean waves to generate electricity in Portugal. The company recently completed an important review for its upcoming project in Porto. This is a major milestone for their 1 MW wave energy station, which is just the start of a larger 20 MW partnership with the local port authority.

According to Eco Wave Power, it needed to confirm that the ocean conditions were suitable before starting construction. To do this, the company hired MetOcean Consult, a team of experts from the Netherlands, to study the waves and water flow at the Barra do Douro breakwater.

The Plan Moves Forward

The experts confirmed that the waves at the site are well-suited for Eco Wave Power’s floater technology.

“Accurate metocean data are essential for the safe and efficient development of marine renewable energy projects,” Marco Westra, Managing Director of MetOcean Consult, explained. “Our analysis of the Barra do Douro breakwater shows wave- and wave loading conditions that are well suited to Eco Wave Power’s latest floater design, providing a solid technical foundation for the project as it advances toward execution.”

Now that the study is complete, progress is picking up speed. On January 8, 2026, the company submitted its full execution plan to the port authority, APDL. This step moves the project from planning to preparing for construction. Next, they will work with the port to finalize the schedule and start work on-site.

Connecting to the Grid

Additionally, progress is being made on connecting to the power grid. The project will be located inside a breakwater structure called “The Gallery.” Eco Wave Power has already paid the first half of the grid connection fee and received approval on connection conditions from E-REDES, Portugal’s electricity operator.

Its goal is to have the project up and running later in 2026.

“Portugal has established itself as a leader in renewable energy adoption, and we are proud that our Porto project contributes to the continued diversification of the country’s clean energy portfolio,” Inna Braverman, the CEO and Founder of Eco Wave Power, said.

“Completing the metocean assessment with MetOcean Consult and submitting our execution plan to APDL are important steps as we move this project from planning toward construction and grid connection,” She added. “This initiative underscores our commitment to scaling wave energy solutions and delivering predictable, sustainable power from the world’s oceans.”