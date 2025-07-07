viaim RecDot and NoteKit: Empowering Global Professionals

Listen to Article

AI workplace technology company viaim is running a Prime Day promotion from July 7–19, offering discounts on its suite of AI-powered recording tools. Designed for multilingual and high-compliance work environments, the tools support real-time transcription, translation, and local data storage with built-in privacy safeguards.

viaim Offers Prime Day Deals on AI-Powered Recording Tools for Global, Privacy-First Workflows

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AI workplace technology brand viaim has announced a global Prime Day promotion, offering at least 20 percent off across its entire product lineup from July 7 through July 19. The promotion features its flagship recording earbuds RecDot, the comfort-focused OpenNote, and the desktop companion NoteKit. Together, these tools form a seamless AI-powered productivity hardware suite built for multilingual, mobile, and high-compliance professional environments. More than just earbuds, these tools mark a step toward bringing AI into the everyday routines of global professionals.

viaim hardware is engineered for real-time efficiency. Using FlashRecord, users can start recording immediately with a long press, without having to download any app or configure Bluetooth pairing, with all products supporting real-time transcription and translation in multiple languages. For time-strapped users, viaim’s proprietary AI system automatically generates structured summaries and to-do lists based on meeting audio. This allows professionals to turn two hours of content into one minute of actionable output. By embedding intelligence directly into devices people already wear and trust, viaim is making AI practical, wearable, and truly personal.

During Prime Day, customers can experience viaim’s most advanced features through its three-device ecosystem. RecDot is a wireless AI recording earbud designed for professionals who need reliable, on-the-go capture of conversations and meetings. It delivers call and meeting recording with 48 decibels of hybrid noise cancellation and ergonomic controls. OpenNote is a long-wear headset built for all-day comfort and seamless transcription during travel or work. It lasts up to 53 hours and features AI-assisted meeting summaries and text clean-up, and a silicone loop design suitable for long-term wearers including glasses users. NoteKit is a lightweight USB audio recorder tailored for desktop setups and hybrid meetings that complements the suite by capturing high-fidelity audio in any computer-based setting and bridging gaps that traditional microphones often miss.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

viaim‘s vertical approach to product design is what sets it apart. Rather than offering generic features, viaim optimizes for professional needs such as cross-border meetings, multilingual project reviews, and sensitive industry use cases such as legal and healthcare. The entire ecosystem is built with privacy at its core. Recordings are encrypted and stored locally, with no cloud dependency. All devices meet HIPAA and GDPR data compliance standards, directly addressing concerns from 38.6 percent of users who worry about recording privacy, as shown in recent user surveys.

Alex Taylor, a cross-border M&A consultant and part-time outdoor content creator, uses RecDot and NoteKit to manage over ten international meetings a week. He records compliant audit calls on the go, captures bilingual Zoom negotiations, and uses OpenNote to draft content while cycling coastal highways. In his words, the viaim setup gives him the freedom to work and create anywhere, without compromise.

Ahead of Prime Day, Dr. Song Wang, Chief Technology Officer of viaim, emphasized the growing market demand: “Our research shows that North American users have increased their recording time by 120 percent year-over-year, yet over half of meeting value is still lost in disorganized notes. With viaim, clients in finance are closing compliance reporting 40 percent faster, and tech teams are making decisions 2.1 times more efficiently.”

The Prime Day sale is available through Amazon and viaim’s official store at https://store.viaim.ai.