Listen to Article

viaim’s RecDot AI Earbuds and NoteKit are available on Amazon, supporting real-time transcription and translation for meetings. Until June 30, 2025, RecDot is $35 off and NoteKit is 15% off.

viaim Launches AI Office Solutions Bundle on Amazon with Limited-Time Deals on RecDot and NoteKit

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — viaim, an AI hardware company specializing in smart office solutions, has officially launched its RecDot AI Voice Recorder Earbuds on Amazon in North America. As part of a limited-time promotion, customers can get $35 off RecDot and 15% off NoteKit until June 30, 2025. Both products are designed to help professionals communicate better, work faster, and stay organized.

viaim is building an AI-powered smart office ecosystem designed to help professionals tackle key workplace challenges such as complicated note-taking, inefficient organization, and language barriers. Products like RecDot and NoteKit support a wide range of scenarios — from real-time multilingual communication to meeting documentation and task management — empowering users to communicate and collaborate more effectively.

RecDot, recently honored with the Red Dot Award for Design Concept, supports real-time transcription in 16 languages and real-time translation in 15 languages via the viaim app. It’s ideal for global teams, remote workers, and travelers who need seamless cross-language communication.

With viaim’s proprietary FlashRecord™ technology, users can instantly capture audio, calls, or video sound with a single tap—no phone or app needed. The earbuds can clearly record voices up to 7 meters away and support quick mode switching. Built-in storage and three recording modes make it suitable for spontaneous meetings, ideas, and mobile work.

Advanced noise reduction improves call clarity by 70% in noisy environments such as cafes or airplanes. Recordings can be synced to tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. RecDot also delivers Hi-Res audio, with custom tuning by the China Philharmonic Orchestra. The earbuds offer 19 hours of use on a single charge, or up to 53 hours with the charging case.

Real-world feedback from early adopters highlights how RecDot transforms productivity:

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“The Tokyo team recorded an emergency meeting,” said Mark Thompson, CTO at a Silicon Valley startup. “RecDot generated a bilingual to-do list in Chinese and Japanese in real time. Our response speed improved by 40%.”

Tom, a cross-border purchasing manager, added: “During a factory visit in Vietnam, I almost missed a $100,000 penalty clause change. With FlashRecord, I captured the entire conversation clearly. The AI even highlighted where the terms were modified.”

Mike, a startup founder, shared: “I once lost $2M in funding due to a misquoted equity term. Now, RecDot highlights key figures in red and sends a call summary in five minutes. It helped me close an 18% equity deal.”

To celebrate the launch, viaim is offering limited-time Amazon discounts through June 30. Customers can get $35 off RecDot and 15% off NoteKit, viaim’s AI-powered meeting assistant.

Buy now at https://amzn.to/4kBc33P

Meanwhile, viaim’s next-generation AI recording headphones, OpenNote, will launch on Amazon on June 19, 2025, offering enhanced versatility and a better fit for more listening scenarios.

Stay tuned at store.viaim.ai to see how AI can elevate your workflow.

SOURCE VIAIM

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of VIAIM’s promotions. Please refer to store.viaim.ai for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.