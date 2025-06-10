Listen to Article

Rebag, a leader in the luxury resale market, has announced a strategic partnership with Luxury Stores at Amazon to expand its retail distribution and make high-end fashion more accessible to a broader audience. Launching on June 10, 2025, this collaboration will introduce nearly 30,000 authenticated, pre-loved luxury items—including handbags, watches, and jewelry from top brands like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier—on Amazon’s trusted platform.

Rebag Collaborates with Luxury Stores at Amazon, Expanding Access to Pre-Loved Luxury Goods

A Leader in Luxury Resale, Rebag Strategically Expands Its Retail Distribution to Democratize Luxury Fashion

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rebag, a leading authority in luxury resale, announces its collaboration with Luxury Stores at Amazon, bringing its extensive catalog of pre-loved designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and more to a wider audience, and making luxury resale more accessible to discerning shoppers in the U.S.

Through this collaboration, Rebag will bring nearly 30,000 meticulously curated pre-loved luxury items to Luxury Stores at Amazon, further strengthening Rebag’s mission to drive circularity in the luxury market by extending the lifecycle of designer goods and promoting more sustainable shopping practices. Featuring coveted brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Cartier, and more, customers will gain access to Rebag’s premium inventory while enjoying Amazon’s trusted shopping experience and fast shipping.

“Rebag is thrilled to work with Luxury Stores at Amazon and to redefine how customers shop for pre-owned luxury,” said Charles Gorra, CEO & Founder of Rebag. “This collaboration enables us to connect with a broader audience and meet the growing demand for sustainable luxury fashion in a way that’s convenient and trustworthy.”

Luxury Stores at Amazon offers an immersive and sophisticated shopping experience, catering to fashion-forward consumers seeking high-quality luxury goods. With Rebag’s rigorous inspection and verification process, customers can shop with confidence, knowing each item meets the highest standards of quality.

The Rebag collection launches in Luxury Stores at Amazon on June 10, 2025, offering customers an effortless way to shop and invest in timeless luxury.

